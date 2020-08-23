Edwin Gene Thomas Edwin Gene Thomas, long time resident of Louisburg, KS, passed Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, in Bel Aire, KS. Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel with the rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday morning Aug. 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm St. Louisburg. Burial at the Louisburg Cemetery.o view full obituary online, visit www.dengelmortuary.com
