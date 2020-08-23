1/
Edwin Gene Thomas
Edwin Gene Thomas Edwin Gene Thomas, long time resident of Louisburg, KS, passed Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, in Bel Aire, KS. Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel with the rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday morning Aug. 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm St. Louisburg. Burial at the Louisburg Cemetery.o view full obituary online, visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
AUG
24
Rosary
07:30 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
