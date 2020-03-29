Home

Edwin J. Campbell Edwin J. Campbell, of DeLand, FL, died on March 23rd, 2020. Ed was 77 at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Barbara Swiecki Campbell, his daughter Heather Campbell of Pittsburgh, PA and his daughter Allyson McFarlane, her husband Meade and grandchildren Campbell and Delia, of Wilmington, NC. Additionally, Ed is survived by his sister Diane McIntire and her husband Kenneth of Whiting, NJ and his brothers Joseph Campbell and his wife Kathleen of Tewksbury, MA, Richard McMahon and his wife Mary of New Bedford, MA, as well as his niece, Nina McMahon and nephews John McIntire, Brendan Campbell, Brian Campbell and Daniel McMahon. Ed was born in Kearny, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Peters College and an army veteran. Ed's working career was spent in the group insurance industry mostly in underwriting with companies including Mutual Benefit Life, Health Reinsurance Management Partnership and Canada Life Assurance. Though a very poor golfer, Ed enjoyed for many years the camaraderie of Tom's Tuesday Golf Group. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Ed requested that anyone wishing to do so to please make a contribution to the animal .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
