Edwin J. "Ed" Merrifield

Edwin J. "Ed" Merrifield Obituary
Edwin "Ed" J. Merrifield Edwin "Ed" J. Merrifield, 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Sun., Feb. 16, 2020. memorial services will 2:00 pm, Sat. February 29, 2010 at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 NE Vivion Rd. Kansas City, MO 64118. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to or north Cross United Methodist Church. Ed was born July 21, 1932, in Hardin, MO. He graduated from the University of Missouri. Ed was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Dean Machinery. He worked as a official for the Big 8, and the NFL on the field and as a scout for further officials, Ed worked Super Bowl 26, 17 playoff games and the Pro Bowl. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Thomas and Tim. Ed is survived by his wife Char, son, Michael Scott, five grandchildren; Amber, Amanda, Micayla, Brenna and Andre, two great-grandchildren; Whit and Penelope. (Arrangements: Cremation Society of KS & MO, 5561 NW Barry Rd., online condolences www.kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
