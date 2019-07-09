Edwin Neville Carper, III On July 6, 2019 Edwin Neville Carper III, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Overland Park, KS. Funeral services will be held at Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway, KS on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Ed was born July 2, 1934 in Spearville, KS to Edwin Neville II and Ada (Aiken) Carper. He was raised in Medicine Lodge, KS and graduated from the University of Kansas with an accounting degree in 1959. He enjoyed a successful career spanning over 3 decades in public accounting before retiring from Ernst & Young, LLC in 1989. Upon retirement he spent his time doing the things he loved fishing, traveling and golfing. He was also an avid supporter of the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, serving on the board from 1984 to 2000 as Member, President and Chairman. Ed was known for his steel-trap mind and unquestionable integrity. He will be deeply missed. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Donna, his three children, Michelle (David) Flickinger of Powell, OH, Erica and Edwin IV; granddaughter Vivian, daughter-in-law Uma; sister Gladys Malone and nephews Timothy and John Malone. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Vitas Healthcare Hospice nurses for the incredible care and comfort. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Old Mission UMC, Lyric Opera of Kansas City or Vitas Hospice.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019