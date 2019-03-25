Edwin Reynolds Bailey passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.



Mr. Bailey was born December 21, 1925 in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Frank and Geraldine Bailey. He attended New McKinley School and graduated from Adrian High School. He studied at Adrian College, the University of Michigan, and Ashridge College in England, and received his bachelor degree from Western Michigan University, where he also completed his Masters degree. He earned his Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Michigan State University and did post-doctoral studies at UCLA.



Dr. Bailey was a tireless advocate of public education, and he devoted his professional career to its cause. He taught and coached at Mt. Clemens and Adrian, Michigan. He also served as a high school principal in Portland, Michigan and as the research director for the Lansing, Michigan Public School District. Dr. Bailey's collegiate teaching and administrative duties began at Michigan State University and, later, the State University of New York at Buffalo. He served most of his career at UMKC, where he taught educational administration. Dr. Bailey was deeply involved in faculty governance, serving as chair for both the UMKC Faculty Senate and the Intercampus Faculty Council for the University of Missouri system. Professor Bailey was the first recipient of the Outstanding Professor Award given by the UMKC School of Education Alumni Association. In addition, he also received Outstanding Service Awards from UMKC as well as the Missouri Secondary School Principals Association. He served as Executive Secretary of the Missouri Professors of Educational Administration for many years.



Edwin Bailey proudly served his country in the United States Navy and, later, the US Naval Reserves, from 1944 to 1950. From 1951 -1953 he served in the United States Marine Corps.



Edwin understood citizenship as an activity, and he was active in the community throughout his life. He attended the Methodist Church as a young man, and in Kansas City was a member of All Souls Unitarian Church. He worked closely with local school districts to improve their facilities, and he led the successful mid-80s effort to raise revenue for the Center School District. Edwin especially cared for the least among us. He taught prisoners and directed a summer camp for special needs children.



Ed Bailey possessed the rare gift of taking his obligations seriously without taking himself so seriously. He loved life and he loved people, and he loved laughter and fun. In his company, all things ordinary became high adventure. Hiking and traveling and exploring and shopping and cooking peanut butter candy in the middle of the night (because sometimes a man needs peanut butter candy in the middle of the night) all became infused with his infectious personality. The joys and wonder of youth had no upper age limit for him. When his grandchildren in play would call out to him "Again! Again! Again!" they found their perfect match in Grandpa Bailey.



Above all, Edwin Bailey was a loving and loyal family man, and what brought him the most joy was being in the thick of family. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geraldine; his brothers Phil, Franklyn, and James Bailey; and his sister, Eileen Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife, June; his children Lisbeth Eileen and Michael Edwin; his daughter-in-law Julianne; and his grandchildren Lydia Margaret, Emma Rose, and Eleanor Eileen Bailey. Also surviving are sisters Lois Jean Dryer, Pamela, and Geraldine Tucker and her husband Floyd Tucker; his brother, Jack; sister-in-law Shirley Bailey; and many nephews and nieces.



Edwin Bailey will be dearly remembered, sorely missed, and serve forever as the gold standard for how to live life well for those who knew him best.



A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, April 20 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian, Michigan.

