Edwin Reynolds Bailey Edwin Reynolds Bailey passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Bailey was born December 21, 1925 in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Frank and Geraldine Bailey. He served most of his career at UMKC, where he taught educational administration. He twice proudly served his country in the U.S. Armed Services. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geraldine; his brothers Phil, Franklyn, and James Bailey; and his sister, Eileen Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife, June; his children Lisbeth Eileen and Michael Edwin; his daughter-in-law Julianne; and his grandchildren Lydia Margaret, Emma Rose, and Eleanor Eileen Bailey. Also surviving are sisters Lois Jean Dryer, Pamela, and Geraldine Tucker and her husband Floyd Tucker; his brother, Jack; sister-in-law Shirley Bailey; and many nephews and nieces. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, April 20 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian, Michigan.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary