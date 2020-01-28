|
Edwin William "Bill" Huckett Edwin William "Bill" Huckett, was born on June 6, 1925 to Martha Mayhugh Huckett and Edwin Waite Huckett. He was born and raised in the Northeast area of Kansas City, MO. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. His military career of 4 years was spent aboard the battleship, U.S.S. Nevada during World War II. On March 25, 1949 he married Harlene Holferty. They had two children, Martha E. Huckett Rockey and William A. Huckett. Bill's civilian career began with an apprenticeship at the Kansas City Star as a printer. His Grandfather, Henry James Huckett and his father, Edwin Waite Huckett were both Printers at the Star. His brother David Huckett, joined the family at the Star a few years later. He retired from the Star. Bill is preceded in death by his son, William A., his mother, Martha, his father, Edwin, his brother, James, and his Huckett and Mayhugh grandparents. He is survived by his wife Harlene, his daughter Martha, her husband David and their two sons, Matthew and Stephen; his son William's daughter Amber, her husband Larry and great-grandsons Rylan and Logan.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020