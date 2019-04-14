Edwina Tyler Monroe Edwina Tyler Monroe, 93, made her transition on February 13, 2019. She was born in Hartford, Conn. and lived in Westbrook, Conn., and St. Petersburg, Fla until she married Robert Monroe and moved to Kansas City. Edwina was committed to using the principles of acceptance, appreciation, admiration, and attention, not only in her personal life but also in the two book groups she was a part of for over twenty years: 'Path with Heart', and a 'Short Stories' group. She was a long-time resident of Lenexa and Prairie Village, Ks. Edwina is survived by two of her three children, Kent Monroe and Kathy Brancheau. Her youngest son, Kyle, preceded her in death last year. She left behind six grandchildren, Indigo, Jason, Shannon, Jennifer, Jill, and Julie, and five great-grandchildren. In leu of flowers please send donations to Edwina's favorite charity; Safe Home, P.O. Box 4563 Overland Park KS. 66204. A celebration of life will be on June 8th at the Four Colonies club house #1 in Lenexa, Ks at 2pm.

