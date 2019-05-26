Effie England Effie England, 85, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by family, following many years of illness. Effie was born April 22,1934, in Kansas City, KS. She was the youngest of 5 children, born to John W. and Maud M. Reeves of Kansas City, KS. Effie graduated from Shawnee Mission High School, now known as Shawnee Mission North. She worked at Overland Park State Bank and TWA as a bookkeeper. Effie married Lawrence England Jr. on November 16, 1958, and they lived in Stanley, KS. Following their marriage and the birth of their first child, Effie became a homemaker and a farmer's wife who was known for the excellent meals she prepared for their hired hands. Effie and her husband enjoyed traveling with their friends. She is survived by her husband Lawrence England, Jr., and children Brenda Stuteville, David and Robert (Jeannette), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Kenneth Reeves, John Reeves and Katie McNeil. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel: 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS, from 12:30 to 2:00 pm and the service will follow. Burial will be held at Johnson County Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice in memory of Effie England.



