|
|
Eiko Weisensee On December 28th, Eiko Weisensee peacefully passed away in the embrace of her loving family members. Eiko was born in Japan on March 16, 1934. In 1956, she married a U.S. Marine named Richard "Dick" Weisensee. The devoted couple was married for 63 years until her passing. Eiko was preceded in death by her beloved son, Rich, and is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Theresa Bosch (Ray); son, Bobby (Scott); daughter, Debbie Cooper (Ray); daughter in-law, Terri; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Eiko practiced SGI Nichiren Buddhism for 64 years, a humanistic philosophy dedicated to peace and happiness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 1:00 p.m., at the SGI-USA Kansas City Buddhist Center, 1804 Broadway Blvd., KC, MO 64108. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Eiko's name to SGI-USA. Full obituary may be viewed at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020