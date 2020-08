Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eileen's life story with friends and family

Share Eileen's life story with friends and family

Eileen C. Meehan Eileen Meehan died July 25, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am. Aug. 6, St. Therese Catholic Church KCMO. Face mask is required. Live stream will be available during Mass. Arr: Meyers Northland Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store