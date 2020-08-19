1/
Eileen Virginia Branton
1923 - 2020
Eileen Virginia Branton 9/11/1923 - 8/14/2020 Eileen Virginia Parish Branton, 96, passed away Friday evening (8/14/20) at her home in Columbia, MO. In light of COVID-19 restrictions the service will be a private graveside gathering in Belton Cemetery. She was born on September 11, 1923 in Greenwood, MO to Ewing Parish and Elsie (Helton) Parish. She graduated from Greenwood High School. On April 2, 1941 she married M.J. (Jay) Branton. After the end of WWII Eileen and Jay settled in Eastern Kansas where Eileen began her banking career in Centerville and then continued it in Garnett KS. In 1959 Eileen and Jay moved to Belton MO where she worked for the Citizens Bank of Belton (Boatman's Belton Banking Center) retiring after 29 years of service as a Vice President. Eileen loved animals and flowers, and was devoted to her family and her church. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Belton for over 60 years. She is survived by her son Richard (Allida) Branton of Columbia and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewing and Elsie Parish, her husband, her younger sister Dorothy Lee Duffel, and her stepbrother Donald Raymond. Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Christian School 810 S Cedar St, Belton, MO 64012 online condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
5734433173
