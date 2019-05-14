Kansas City Star Obituaries
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
View Map
Ekkehard Othmer Obituary
Ekkehard Othmer Dr. Ekkehard Othmer, M.D., PH.D., 85, passed away May 12, 2019. Dr. O., as he was known to many, was a brilliant and compassionate psychiatrist. His greatest joy in life was helping his patients. He was an insightful teacher and inspiration to those whose lives he touched. He never gave up on anyone. He loved adventure and travel, always cultivating new ideas and projects. He is survived by his wife, Sieglinde, who joined and supported him on his journey, by his two sons: one a doctor, the other an entrepreneur and professional poker player, and by his daughter, an artist. How he embraced the diversity of his children's lives reflected his enthusiasm for new experiences and open-mindedness. This picture of him on the last evening of his life a night of music and laughter with family and friends captures his spirit. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm, May 16, 2019 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. Burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to www.RRACE.org in support of community-building arts programming.
Published in Kansas City Star from May 14 to May 16, 2019
