Ela Shacklett
1935 - 2020
October 30, 2020
Mission, Kansas - ELA SHACKLETT
On October 30, 2020, Ela Shacklett, loving wife, devoted mother of two children and two grandchildren passed away at the age of 85 from Covid. Ela was born in 1935 in the Netherlands and grew up in New York receiving her degree from Cornell University in 1957. She married Richard Shacklett, had two children while residing in New Jersey and Wyoming, before permanently settling in Kansas City. Ela dedicated her life to service, she was a teacher of visually impaired children for over 30 years at CCVI. Ela also volunteered for many organizations, including serving 10 years as president for the ACLD, helping disabled children, their teachers and advocating for legislation guaranteeing all children a right to education. Ela loved to travel, she enjoyed family vacations, gardening, jelly making, attending the symphony and cultural events, and always had a variety of pets, especially cats. Ela is survived by her husband, Richard Shacklett, her son David, daughter Renee and her husband Terry, and her two granddaughters, Madeleine and Jacqueline. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Ela always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She was kind and charming. She will be sorely missed, Especially by all those she touched with her volunteer work.
Dana Worrell
Friend
