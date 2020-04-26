|
|
Elaine G. Herman Elaine G. Herman, 79, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Heritage of Overland Park. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 29, at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. Overland Park, KS; Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of NE Kansas and/or Ascension Catholic Church. Elaine was born March 19, 1941, in Chelsea, MA. She was as a Registered Nurse in the United States Air Force for 4 years. She was stationed on the island of Crete, Greece for a 1 1/2 years, where she met her husband Edward A. Herman, Jr. They were married in Kansas City, KS. Elaine was a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Cecelia (Trovas) Cooper and her sister Mary Lou Hill. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward A. Herman, Jr., two daughters; Jennifer (Brian) Moore, Gulf Breeze, FL, Ann (Clara) Herman, Lynn MA, two nieces; Donna Kamen, Cheryl Maves, and extended family. (Condolences and a livestream link at www.porterfuneralhome.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020