Elaine Hall
1930 - 2020
September 24, 1930 - October 8, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Elaine M. Solt - RN. She was 90; of Overland Park, KS., died Oct. 8, 2020. Born in Falls City, Neb., and graduated from Falls City High School in 1948. She graduated from Bethany Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She was a nursing supervisor at Bethany Hospital and Shawnee Mission Hospital. Also an office nurse. She was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Hall, and their children, David Hall, Gary Hall, Susan Rodgers and husband Tim, Jay Hall; and ten grandchildren, an done great grandchild. She was proceeded in death by her parents Floyd and Sadie Solt.
Private memorial services at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 10, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Elaine's passing. Dad just told me that my Mom and I shared Elaine's birthday. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Alison and Kim Pearse
Alison Pearse
Friend
