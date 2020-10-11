Elaine HallSeptember 24, 1930 - October 8, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Elaine M. Solt - RN. She was 90; of Overland Park, KS., died Oct. 8, 2020. Born in Falls City, Neb., and graduated from Falls City High School in 1948. She graduated from Bethany Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She was a nursing supervisor at Bethany Hospital and Shawnee Mission Hospital. Also an office nurse. She was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church.She is survived by her husband, James R. Hall, and their children, David Hall, Gary Hall, Susan Rodgers and husband Tim, Jay Hall; and ten grandchildren, an done great grandchild. She was proceeded in death by her parents Floyd and Sadie Solt.Private memorial services at a later date.