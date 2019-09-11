|
Elaine K. Lally Elaine K. Lally, age 94, of Overland Park, KS died August 28, 2019. Memorial services will be held September 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 67th & Nall, Mission, KS, with interment of ashes in the Memorial Garden columbarium followed by a reception in Spencer Hall. Elaine was born in Effingham, Illinois and reared by her beloved maternal Grandmother Flora Emily Schmitz Jakle in rural Effingham and Tampa, Florida. She was employed by the United States Air Force in Florida, California, Manila, Philippines, Clark AFB, Luzon, and by the Occupation Forces in Fuchu, Japan. Elaine is survived by her four children, Laura Diana Brown (Charles) of Wichita, KS; Alison Emily Swinnerton of Angola, NY; Mark Grayson Lally, Sr. of Overland Park, KS and Andrea Lockward Lally of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, John Martin Brown (Shauna), Heather Ann Brown, Diana Leigh Brown, Aaron Mark Swinnerton (Nina), Elizabeth Emily Hoelzle (Tim); Mark G. Lally, Jr., Nicole Elaine Lally and eight great grandchildren, Ella Lee Swinnerton, Zev Alexander Hoelzle, Dax William Hoelzle, Eve Negri, Antonio Lee Brown, Kinsley Lee Brown, Brielle Lee Brown and Rilyn Diane Tenbrook-Lally. Elaine cherished her friendship with church members, neighbors, and friends in the jazz and poetry communities as well as fellow students and colleagues from UMKC. She enjoyed her association with The Writer's Place of which she was a founding member, the Nelson Atkins Museum, the UMKC Retirees Association, and the creative writing group, the Diversifiers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Ministry, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019