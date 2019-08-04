|
Elaine "Susie" McKown Elaine "Susie" Frances McKown (nee Kotzias), age 71, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Susie attended Notre Dame de Sion Elementary School in Kansas City, making many lifetime friends. She was a graduate of Southwest High School, where she excelled in art and creative pursuits. She was a lifelong and active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she was loved for her smile, her talent and her willingness to help. To the innumerable family and friends whom she loved, Susie leaves a lasting legacy of beauty, art, joy, humor and cherished memories. She will be missed by all who loved her and are heartbroken by her loss. She will be remembered for the uniqueness that made her the special person she was, her creative and effervescent spirit, and all the love she shared. Susie was preceded in death by her precious son, Peter H McKown and her loving parents, Harry Basil Kotzias and Irene Ramos Kotzias. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Takach (Joe, deceased), William H Kotzias, Christine Kotzias Garvey (Pat), George H Kotzias (Cathy) as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Susie's visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at Mount Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. from 6 pm to 8 pm, with the Trisagion service at 7:30 pm. Her memorial service will take place on Friday, August 8th, at 10 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO. For a full tribute, please see: https://signaturefunerals.com/elaine-mckown/ Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019