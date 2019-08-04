Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine McKown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine "Susie" McKown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine "Susie" McKown Obituary
Elaine "Susie" McKown Elaine "Susie" Frances McKown (nee Kotzias), age 71, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Susie attended Notre Dame de Sion Elementary School in Kansas City, making many lifetime friends. She was a graduate of Southwest High School, where she excelled in art and creative pursuits. She was a lifelong and active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she was loved for her smile, her talent and her willingness to help. To the innumerable family and friends whom she loved, Susie leaves a lasting legacy of beauty, art, joy, humor and cherished memories. She will be missed by all who loved her and are heartbroken by her loss. She will be remembered for the uniqueness that made her the special person she was, her creative and effervescent spirit, and all the love she shared. Susie was preceded in death by her precious son, Peter H McKown and her loving parents, Harry Basil Kotzias and Irene Ramos Kotzias. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Takach (Joe, deceased), William H Kotzias, Christine Kotzias Garvey (Pat), George H Kotzias (Cathy) as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Susie's visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at Mount Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. from 6 pm to 8 pm, with the Trisagion service at 7:30 pm. Her memorial service will take place on Friday, August 8th, at 10 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO. For a full tribute, please see: https://signaturefunerals.com/elaine-mckown/ Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now