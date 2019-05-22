Elaine Norman Elaine Norman, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall, Mission, KS. Family and friends will be remembering Elaine following the celebration and all are welcome to come and visit sharing their times and memories of her. The family suggests memorial contributions to Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Pastoral Care or Altar Guild. Elaine was born October 26, 1942 in Dodge City, KS. She was a graduate of the University of Kansas where she received her degree in education. She taught 6th Grade at Stony Point North Elementary School before moving onto motherhood and a lifetime of service to her community. She was a charter member of Grinter Place Friends, tremendously active in social services in Wyandotte County. Elaine was a 58 year active member of PEO (formerly of Chapter FX and currently in Chapter FE), serving in every office including president twice. She was active in the Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, where she also served as president. In addition to her civic work she was active in her church, serving in many capacities. She loved KU sports and was an avid KU basketball and KC Chiefs Fan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Richard Norman in 2007, and her parents Tim and Mildred Linley. She is survived by her loving daughter Elizabeth Norman-Schneider, husband Todd Schneider, granddaughter Annaliese Schneider, grandson Callan Schneider, brothers Michael Linley wife Sandy, (their daughter Cori) and Alfred Linley wife Kathy (their children Tim, Christi and Stephen). Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS(913) 438-6444)



