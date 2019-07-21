Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine Studebaker Thomas

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Elaine Studebaker Thomas Marian Elaine Studebaker Thomas, age 103, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Prairie Village on July 7, 2019. Elaine was proud to have been born on the second floor of a small, rented house in Cle Elum, Washington. She was the first child of Grace Steel Studebaker and Herbert Earl Studebaker; a sister, Mary Elizabeth, came 7 years later. Her father taught shop in the local high school, later became a newspaper man, then in the 1920s, moved the family first to Spokane then to Walla Walla, Washington, where he and Grace joined with 2 partners and launched one of the first radio stations in the region. After graduating from high school, Elaine left Walla Walla to attend Whitman College and then the University of Washington, where she met her future husband, Donald A. Thomas. She liked to joke that they met sitting alphabetically in an abnormal psychology class. Elaine earned a degree in English in 1938, then moved to Los Angeles, where she took a job as a telephone operator. She loved that year--an exciting time to be a young woman in Los Angeles. Elaine and Don were married in 1940 in Walla Walla. They honeymooned for just one weekend, going to Grand Coulee Dam because they figured "it was as close to Niagara Falls as we were ever likely to get." Soon the opportunity arose to move to Lewiston, Idaho, where Elaine's parents had started a second radio station and brought their daughter and son-in-law into the business. During WWII, the station was deemed critical for civil defense. It was always on in the house as Don counted on Elaine to notify him immediately if service were disrupted. As a homemaker, Elaine tended their victory garden on a bluff overlooking the Snake River and the purple hills of the Clearwater River Valley. She was active in the Episcopal and then the Congregational Presbyterian Church, and The League of Women Voters. Elaine and Don were married almost 50 years and reared three children. A devoted mother, she was an enthusiastic supporter of her children's activities. And too, she was a steadfast letter writer to her own parents. Always a reader, Elaine participated in book groups throughout her life. She had a fondness for theater and though inherently shy, she could be fearless. In her 90s, she spoke at a public hearing against a proposed development and in favor of land preservation and received a standing ovation. She continued to live independently in Lewiston well into her 90s. Eventually she came to live with her daughter in Prairie Village. She had amazing self-reliance and discipline. Even past 103 she continued her lifelong habit of walking every day, and four days a week attended a Silver Sneakers class at the YMCA. She inspired many. Friends often said they "were thinking of skipping exercise class that day until they remembered Elaine Thomas would be there regardless of the weather" and she was. More than anything, Elaine's unfailing good cheer, even to strangers, and everyday expressions of gratitude were memorable and a gentle force for good. Courteous and gracious, she never complained. Determined to be self-sufficient, she made her own bed and did her own ironing until age 103. She was thrifty and generous, and her sense of humor remained with her to the end of her life. She was preceded in death by her sister, husband, and a son. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Thomas; son, Brian Thomas; two grandchildren, Alexander Brown (and wife Kristin Brown) and Andrea Brown (and partner Brady McLearen); and three great grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Rowan, and August. Memorial contributions may be given to the Paul Henson YMCA in Prairie Village or to an environmental organization of your choice.

