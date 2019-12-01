Kansas City Star Obituaries
Elbert Lee "Al" Mason

Elbert Lee "Al" Mason Obituary
Elbert Lee "Al" Mason Elbert Lee "Al" Mason, 77, Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m., with Memorial Services following at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at the Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The . Al was born October 20, 1942, in Knoxville, IA. He was a Navy Veteran and worked for the US Government for over 30 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Wanda Kinney, sister, Eileen Mason and son, Craig Linboom. Al is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gretchen Mason, 3 sons, Kenneth Mason, Doug (Cheryl) Mason, Terry (Lisa) Linboom, brother, Don (Mary Kay) Kinney, sister, Mary (Eldon) Frye, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
