Elberta "Bertie" Joy Kappelman Elberta (Bertie) Joy Kappelman, 89, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1929, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Elbert and Neva Twiselton. Bertie married the love of her life, Lawrence "Larry" Kappelman, in 1953. Survivors include her son, Kurt Kappelman; daughters, Joy (Mark) Pinder and Tina Kappelman; daughter in law, Carol Kappelman; sister, Natalie Hoffman; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Neva Twiselton; son, Larry Kappelman; grandson, Kaleb Pinder; and sister Betty Jo Jolly. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 10AM -12PM, at Maple Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019