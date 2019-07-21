Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elberta Joy "Bertie" Kappelman


1929 - 2019
Elberta Joy "Bertie" Kappelman Obituary
Elberta "Bertie" Joy Kappelman Elberta (Bertie) Joy Kappelman, 89, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1929, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Elbert and Neva Twiselton. Bertie married the love of her life, Lawrence "Larry" Kappelman, in 1953. Survivors include her son, Kurt Kappelman; daughters, Joy (Mark) Pinder and Tina Kappelman; daughter in law, Carol Kappelman; sister, Natalie Hoffman; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Neva Twiselton; son, Larry Kappelman; grandson, Kaleb Pinder; and sister Betty Jo Jolly. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 10AM -12PM, at Maple Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019
