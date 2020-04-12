|
|
Eldon Dwight Futrelle Eldon Dwight Futrelle, 88, of Overland Park, KS passed away April 2, 2020. He was born September 10, 1931 in Carlisle Iowa to Eldon and Hattie Futrell. The oldest of three children, he grew up loving the outdoors and small-town life. His love of life and adventure led to great fishing, skiing and travel experiences for his family and are memories that will always be cherished. Dwight met the love of his life, Jamie Wells when she was a student in his mothers Sunday School class. They were married January 26, 1951. He attended Simpson College and then went to work for Standard Oil, beginning a long career rising through the ranks, taking him to Des Moines, Minneapolis and Kansas City. After taking early retirement from Amoco Oil, he spent a few years as a small business owner of several automotive paint stores in the KC area. In 1989, he and Jamie were ready for a new challenge and sold the business and moved to their second home in Rio Verde, AZ to begin their new life. Both earned their real estate licenses and excelled at assisting others in finding their dream homes in the desert he loved. He loved his golf game and had the crazy pants to prove it. In his granddaughters' words, "he could rock a cowboy hat and cut a rug like nobody's business at the weekly cookouts he put on for his retirement community. " After the passing of his wife Jamie, Dwight returned to Kansas City to be with family and enjoy attending his favorite sporting event, Royals baseball. Dwight was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jamie, His parents and son-in-law John. Left behind to cherish his memory are son David (Donna) Futrelle of Lenexa, Dee Dungan of Cave Creek, AZ, Dana (Todd) Reichmuth of Olathe, grandchildren Alycia (Colin), Rebecca (Jonathan), Megan (Jimmy), Patrick and Timothy, and his 4 much loved great grandchildren (Landon, Elliott, Liam and Evelyn), as well as his sisters Cherry Gooch and Patricia Adamson of Carlisle IA. In leu of a service, and in this time of our national crisis, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020