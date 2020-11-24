1/1
Kansas City, Kansas - Eldora "Mickey" Stauch was born on4/4/1927, in Independence, KS. She passed away on 11/19/2020, in Edwardsville, KS. She was 93 years old.
Mickey was the proud mother of 8 children and her greatest love was her family. She was a reader with an avid love for puzzles and an ice cold beer. Mickey worked at Sealright Co. before retirement. Mickey overcame a lot over the years that shaped her into the woman she was.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, a son, Richard, daughter-in-law Tina, a granddaughter, Alesha, a grandson, John, sisters, Mary Margaret, Roseanne, and Alice, and brother Joe Jr.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara Murray (Larry), Carol Tarwater, and Pat Eagles, her four sons James , Carl (Susan), Martin, and Charles Stauch, as well as 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
View service information on Chapel Hill-Butler's website.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
