Eldora StauchApril 4, 1927 - November 19, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Eldora "Mickey" Stauch was born on4/4/1927, in Independence, KS. She passed away on 11/19/2020, in Edwardsville, KS. She was 93 years old.Mickey was the proud mother of 8 children and her greatest love was her family. She was a reader with an avid love for puzzles and an ice cold beer. Mickey worked at Sealright Co. before retirement. Mickey overcame a lot over the years that shaped her into the woman she was.She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, a son, Richard, daughter-in-law Tina, a granddaughter, Alesha, a grandson, John, sisters, Mary Margaret, Roseanne, and Alice, and brother Joe Jr.She is survived by her daughters Barbara Murray (Larry), Carol Tarwater, and Pat Eagles, her four sons James , Carl (Susan), Martin, and Charles Stauch, as well as 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.