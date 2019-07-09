|
Eldora "El" Waring El Waring, 75, of Overland Park passed away July, 1 2019 after complications from a long illness. El was a teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District for many years. She also worked as a Registered Nurse. She loved her family, friends, garden and especially her grandson, Zack. She was a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. El is survived by her daughter Laura (Bryan) Siddall, grandson Zack, sisters Jean Mannino, Mary Ann Tegeler, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at cremationcenterkc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019