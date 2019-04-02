Eleanor Ann Sullivan Eleanor Ann Sullivan (Keller), 86, passed away on March 22nd, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4th. Burial will follow at Memorial Park, St. Joseph, Missouri. Eleanor was born in St. Joseph on October 24th, 1932. She attended High School and Junior College in St. Joseph, graduating in 1952. After moving to Kansas City, she married, moved to Lee's Summit in the late 50's, and raised two children. After spending time volunteering for various school functions, she became a fixture for many years as the branch manager of the local Home Savings and Loan office. She was an avid bridge player, was always quick to a laugh, and a dedicated grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Sullivan, her parents, and her sister, Sarah Miller. Survivors include her son, Shannon Sullivan (Julie), daughter Tara Bautista, and her four grandchildren: Carolina Terrazas, Juavier Terrazas, Thomas Rodriguez, and Abelino Bautista. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700



