Eleanor E. Gonser 19282020 Eleanor Elsie (Sievering) Gonser, 92, passed away, June 4, 2020. Eleanor was born April 29, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was fifth of seven children born to August and Elsie (Keihlack) Sievering. She married Charles Gonser on October 17, 1948 in Ottawa, Kansas, later moving to Borger, Texas. Eleanor is preceded by her parents; husband, Charles, son, Steven and sisters, Alma, Helen and Dorothy. Survivors: daughter, Janet Howard; grandchildren, Michelle Sanders, Cliff Clevenger, Brian Howard and Kristin Herndon; sisters, Selma Williams and Betty Evenson; brother, August Sievering; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Services were held at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home with burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store