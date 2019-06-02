Resources More Obituaries for Eleanor Haun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eleanor Haun

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eleanor E. (Johnson) Haun July 21, 1926 May 24, 2019 Eleanor Elaine Haun of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully at her residence the morning of Friday, May 24, 2019. Eleanor was 92 years old and had spent most of the last six decades living in Prairie Village, KS. Her husband, Richard (Spud) Haun, passed away in 2016 in the Prairie Village home where they had raised five children. Eleanor was born on the Johnson family farm in Filer, Idaho, and was the youngest of siblings, Bob, Wayne & Marj. Her parents Earl Von and Alice Irene (Foster) instilled a strong work ethic in the children, having them rise early to perform farm chores before heading off to school. Rising early remained a habit with Eleanor throughout her life. Eleanor and Richard met at the US Department of Agriculture office in Twin Falls, Idaho, where she was working as a secretary. Richard was a government produce inspector following his service in the US Army. They were married on December 2, 1949 and would spend the next sixty-six years together. The two lived in Twin Falls, ID, and Wenatchee, WA, before moving to Prairie Village, KS with three young children in 1957. In 1965 her husband started a business: the Haun Potato Company. Eleanor's true passion, and the vocation that required her full-time attention at that time, was raising children. But as the kids grew and began moving out of the house, she started a long engagement as the bookkeeper and general secretary for the family business. In the early 1980's, with son David now having a firm grasp on running the business, Eleanor and Spud began a two-decade long run of international travel. Their favorite destinations were Germany and England, with trips to England and Scotland often combined with Eleanor's other hobby, golf. When home she filled her days with grandchildren, work, cooking, and quilting. She lived for spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor was known for making stocking caps, scarves and Christmas stockings for the growing family. The highlight of the year was always celebrating Christmas Eve in her home. It was one night of the year, but she spent months making sure that the night would be magical for those that joined she and Richard. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her son Robert Haun, and husband Richard Haun. She leaves behind: four children - David (Sally), Peggy Golden, Joyce Ferris (Ron), and Andy (Kate),nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Eleanor will be greatly missed. Her kind nature and loving spirit remain in the many lives that she touched. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her honor to .

Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries