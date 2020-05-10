Eleanor "Bea" Lograsso Eleanor Beatrice "Bea" Lograsso went to meet Jesus on May 2, 2020. Born August 20, 1926, to Ray and Lola Schaefer, Bea spent her life in service to God and those she came into contact with. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Leo. She is survived by her baby sister, Judy Wright; her five children Anita Henson, Sam Lograsso (Bobbie Jones), Don Lograsso (Leelah), Mike Lograsso (Shagako), and Dave Lograsso. She leaves 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nephews and nieces and their children. She also leaves behind numerous people who she informally adopted as children and grandchildren. She was known to many as "Grandma Bea". Bea spent the greater part of her life as a caregiver and touched many lives beyond her immediate family. When her elderly parents became infirm, she took them into her home and cared for them until their deaths as she did with an aunt by marriage. She provided room and board to many needy relatives and acquaintances. A rotating visitation will be held on Friday, May 22nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., KCMO 64124. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23rd at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at both. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Heartland Church of Blue Springs. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.