Eleanor "Bea" Lograsso
1926 - 2020
Eleanor "Bea" Lograsso Eleanor Beatrice "Bea" Lograsso went to meet Jesus on May 2, 2020. Born August 20, 1926, to Ray and Lola Schaefer, Bea spent her life in service to God and those she came into contact with. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Leo. She is survived by her baby sister, Judy Wright; her five children Anita Henson, Sam Lograsso (Bobbie Jones), Don Lograsso (Leelah), Mike Lograsso (Shagako), and Dave Lograsso. She leaves 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nephews and nieces and their children. She also leaves behind numerous people who she informally adopted as children and grandchildren. She was known to many as "Grandma Bea". Bea spent the greater part of her life as a caregiver and touched many lives beyond her immediate family. When her elderly parents became infirm, she took them into her home and cared for them until their deaths as she did with an aunt by marriage. She provided room and board to many needy relatives and acquaintances. A rotating visitation will be held on Friday, May 22nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., KCMO 64124. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23rd at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at both. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Heartland Church of Blue Springs. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 6, 2020
I love you grandma Bea. Ill never forgot all the weekends spent with you. Ive made mistakes but you were one of my biggest supporters. I know youre home and you are at peace but I wish I could kiss you and hug you one last time. Rest In Peace beautiful. Prayers to her children and other grandchildren during this time.
Shannon Cunningham
May 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the whole family. She was such a kind and compassionate woman who would do anything to take care of her family. I have many good memories with her. I loved her much. She will be missed by all
laura lucito
Family
