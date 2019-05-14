Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Louise Cutler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Louise Cutler Obituary
Eleanor Louise Cutler Eleanor Louise Cutler, 89 of Kansas City, MO passed away Wednesday. May 8, 2019 at Villages of Jackson Creek. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel. Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital for children's cancer research. Eleanor was born May 15, 1929 in Portland, OR to Donald S. and Della G. (Hayes) Eber. Survivors include; 3 daughters, Susan L. Harris of Independence, MO, Pat L. Cutler (Gail Hudson) of Oceanside, CA and Donna McComb (Fran) of Lee's Summit, MO; 2 brothers, Donald L. Eber of Independence, MO and Ronald J. Eber of North KC, MO; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Cutler of Lee's Summit, MO; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Cutler in 1982 and a son John W. Cutler, Jr in 1999. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com<http://www.speakschapel.com/>
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now