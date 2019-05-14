Eleanor Louise Cutler Eleanor Louise Cutler, 89 of Kansas City, MO passed away Wednesday. May 8, 2019 at Villages of Jackson Creek. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel. Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital for children's cancer research. Eleanor was born May 15, 1929 in Portland, OR to Donald S. and Della G. (Hayes) Eber. Survivors include; 3 daughters, Susan L. Harris of Independence, MO, Pat L. Cutler (Gail Hudson) of Oceanside, CA and Donna McComb (Fran) of Lee's Summit, MO; 2 brothers, Donald L. Eber of Independence, MO and Ronald J. Eber of North KC, MO; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Cutler of Lee's Summit, MO; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Cutler in 1982 and a son John W. Cutler, Jr in 1999. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com<http://www.speakschapel.com/>



