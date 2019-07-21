Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Resources
Eleanor M. Capson


1922 - 2019
Eleanor M. Capson Obituary
Eleanor M. Capson Eleanor M. Capson of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home with burial in the Congregation Beth Torah Section at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. A memorial service will be held in Pompano Beach at a later date. Eleanor was born in 1922 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Albert H. and Clara H. Beiler (of blessed memory). She graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College and earned her masters at Columbia. Before she was a biology teacher in the New York City public school system, she worked for the Signal Corps and the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She was an assistant principal at John Wilson JHS 211, and later was principal of P.S. 198, both in Brooklyn. Until only a few years ago, Eleanor was an active member of Fort Lauderdale Bridge Club, playing competitively. In 2001, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arthur A. Capson, who retired after being special assistant to the chancellor of New York City Schools and principal of JHS 178 Brooklyn. He was the wing beneath her wings. They were proud of being sent by the State Department to study the Marshall Plan in Europe in 1948. Throughout their lives, they traveled all over the world to six continents and were longtime Chautauquans. Eleanor was always on the go, enjoying theater, ballet, reading and trivia, as well as asking intellectual questions. She enjoyed controversial topics of conversations. She is survived by her daughter, Alice J. Capson, and granddaughter Beth Lipoff, both of Overland Park, Kan.; grandson Jules Lipoff (Renee Garcia) of Philadelphia, Pa.; great-granddaughters Zadie and Tess; niece Karen Littell (Daniel Docher) and grand-nieces Jenna and Kayla of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and nephew Stephen Capson (Jim Rixner) of New York City. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 6405 Metcalf Ave. #204, Overland Park, Kan., 66202; or , 22512 Gateway Venter Drive, Clarksburg, Md., 20871. Online condolences may be given at www.mtmoriah.net.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019
