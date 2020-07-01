Eleanor M. Stricko
Eleanor M. Stricko Eleanor M. Stricko, 91, of Overland Park, KS, formally of Kansas City, KS peacefully passed away June 27, 2020. Eleanor was born October 23, 1928, the youngest of 11 children, to Joseph and Anna Useldinger. She attended Saint Anthony's Grade School and graduated from Wyandotte High School. She was married to Albert J. Stricko for 42 years. They raised 4 children together in Kansas City, KS. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church for 58 years; she belonged to the Altar Society, the Go Getters, Solos, St. Rose Circle and Secret Pals. Eleanor also belonged to the Shamrock Club at St. Patrick's Church as well as the Eagles Club. Eleanor volunteered at Providence Hospital for 40 years. She is survived by her children; Cynthia, Robert (Gayle), Albert (Linda), David (Tracey), 14, grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care of Eleanor. A special thanks to our Angels on earth, Kristen, Wendy, Laura, Krista, Katie, Rochell, Melissa, David, and Dr. Kristen Austin. Due to the COVID Pandemic, the family will have private graveside services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice. Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
