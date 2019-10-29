|
Eleanor Marie Buschmeyer Eleanor Marie Buschmeyer, 93, of Shawnee, KS passed away October 24, 2019 in her home. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11 am with burial in Shawnee Cemetery. Eleanor was born June 23, 1926 in Merriam, KS to Albert and Mildred Pierson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold Buschmeyer; her brothers Donald; Harold and Harlan Pierson; son in law Craig Meigs. Eleanor is survived by her daughter Karen Meigs; grandson Timothy Meigs; granddaughters Amy; Sarah Beth; Valerie Meigs. Eleanor was a long time resident of Merriam and Shawnee. She worked for the Kansas City Star until 1956 when she married her husband Harold. They were married for 56 years. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2019