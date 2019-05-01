Eleanor Marie Harbert Eleanor Marie Harbert made her transition from this life on April 3, 2019 at the age of 85 in Arlington, Texas surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Cross, 8311 West 93rd Street, Overland Park, Kansas. Memorials: The family requests donations on her behalf to be directed to the Advocates for Special People, based in Arlington, Texas. She was born in Long Island, New York, on August 25, 1933, the oldest of three daughters of Capt. Jose Perez and Maria Rippe. She is now in the comforting arms of God and her late husband, Wiley Harbert. Eleanor graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1951 and initially attended Kansas State University, ultimately graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Liberal Studies at age 57. She was a 28 year survivor of breast cancer and encouraged all her children and grandchildren to pursue a balanced education. In life, she was admired by many for her generous, caring spirit devoting the latter part of her life to her youngest son Dustin who was involved in Special Olympics in Overland Park, KS and Arlington, TX. Survivors: She is survived by three children, Beth Hancock (Rusty), Rick Ricketson, and Dustin Harbert; four children in marriage to Wiley Harbert--Carolyn Hall, Charlie Harbert (Jeannie), Steve Harbert, and the late Vanessa Simpson; two sisters, Virginia Torchia (Tony) and Madeline Webb (John), and numerous adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

