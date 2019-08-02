|
Eleanor Pauline LaVine Eleanor Pauline LaVine, born in Astoria, MO, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO with a funeral service following at 2 p.m.; burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Tony O. LaVine, Sr. Survivors include three children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a sister and brother. Pauline was a devout Christian, mother, and a member of Red Bridge Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019