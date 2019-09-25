|
Eleanore M. Huddleston Eleanore Minnie Huddleston (Elsenrath), 91, passed away peacefully at her home in the morning hours of September 19, 2019. Eleanore is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Quincy Leeroy Huddleston, Jr. (Deacon), and her son William Douglas Huddleston. Eleanore is lovingly remembered by her grandsons John and David (and wife Beckie) Huddleston, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 1:30PM, with services at 2:30PM, Saturday, September 28 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 25, 2019