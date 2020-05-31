Eleonora "Ellie" Donahue Eleonora (Ellie) Donahue, 100, passed away May 27, 2020 in Blue Springs, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ms. Donahue was born May 9, 1920 in Kansas City, MO to John F. and Margaret (Booth) Donahue. She was a graduate of Northeast Junior College in 1939. She began her 40 year federal government career in Washington, D.C. Transferred back to Kansas City to Army Quartermaster Depot, thence Army Records Center, Richards-Gebaur AFB. She was Secretary to the Regional Administrators of Defense Personnel Support Center and the Environmental Protection Agency retiring in 1979. Eleonora was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, John, Jr. MIA 1945. She is survived by her Godchild and cousin, Martha Ann Wilcox and numerous other cousins and friends. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish, More Friends, Red Bridge Social Club, Prime Time Bowlers, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, St. Joseph and St. Luke's Health Center Auxiliaries and numerous bridge clubs. Family requests no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.