Eleth Vaughan (Pritchard) Ridenhour Eleth Vaughan (Pritchard) Ridenhour, 56, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1963 in Bangor, Wales. In the mid-1980s she moved to Kansas City where she met Bob Ridenhour and they married in 1988. Eleth was currently working at Burlington. Eleth is survived by her husband Bob, son Lee Ridenhour (Mary), brother and sisters Dewi Pritchard (Ann), Elin Williams (Alun), Menna Vaughan and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son, Tomos Ridenhour and parents Arfon and Olwen Pritchard. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Tomos Ridenhour Endowed Memorial Nursing Scholarship Children's Mercy Hospital. http://give.childrensmercy.org/tomos
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019