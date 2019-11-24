|
Elia Orfila de la Garza Ibarra Elia Orfila de la Garza Ibarra, age 96, passed away in her sleep November 15, 2019 in Kansas City, KS. Born and raised in El Porvenir, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, she was a resident of Kansas City, KS since 1961 until the time of her passing. Elia was preceded in death by her father, Salvador de la Garza, her mother, Paula Elizondo de la Garza, and her brothers, Zeferino de la Garza (Elodia, still living) and Salvador E. de la Garza (Margarita). Elia is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. Richard C Ibarra; sons, Richard Jr. (Leslie), John (Mary), and Joseph F. (Margaret); seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Chase) Peterson, Anthony Ibarra, Michael Ibarra, Elena Ibarra, Joseph S. Ibarra, Gabriela Ibarra and Cruz Ibarra; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019, from 5:00-7:00PM, with the Rosary said at 7:00PM, at All Saints Catholic Church, 811 Vermont Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM also at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 1150 N. 38th St., Kansas City, KS 66102. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to All Saints Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019