Elijah Lee Gibbs

November 1, 1926 - September 29, 2020

Keene, Texas - Elijah Lee Gibbs born to George W. Gibbs and Ida Faris Gibbs. Elijah gained his heavenly home September 29, 2020. In death he joined his parents, 6 brothers, 1 sister and 1 daughter. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years- Monnie Gibbs. He was a member of the Army Air Corp during World War II. He lovingly leaves 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, +29 great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be scheduled with Park lawn funeral home, KC, 816-523-1234.





