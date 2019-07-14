|
Elinor Ann Grace Elinor Ann (Corn) Grace suddenly left her earthly existence on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ann was born near Grain Valley, MO to Clyde W. and Marguerite O'Brien Corn on April 12, 1936. Ann, a graduate of University of Central Missouri, where she met and married, Bill B. Grace. To that union was born Gretchen M. (Kim) Grace Harrison, Andree D. (Bill) Grace Mack and Todd A (Cheryl) Grace. Also surviving are 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and grandson. Service 2:00pm Tuesday July, 16, 2019 Liberty United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends starting at 12:30 pm until the service. Private family interment Corn Cemetery Oak Grove, MO. In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations may be made to the Bill and Ann Grace Scholarship in care of Oak Park High School, Kansas City, MO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019