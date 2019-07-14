Kansas City Star Obituaries
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Liberty United Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty United Methodist Church
1936 - 2019
Elinor Ann Grace Obituary
Elinor Ann Grace Elinor Ann (Corn) Grace suddenly left her earthly existence on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ann was born near Grain Valley, MO to Clyde W. and Marguerite O'Brien Corn on April 12, 1936. Ann, a graduate of University of Central Missouri, where she met and married, Bill B. Grace. To that union was born Gretchen M. (Kim) Grace Harrison, Andree D. (Bill) Grace Mack and Todd A (Cheryl) Grace. Also surviving are 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and grandson. Service 2:00pm Tuesday July, 16, 2019 Liberty United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends starting at 12:30 pm until the service. Private family interment Corn Cemetery Oak Grove, MO. In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations may be made to the Bill and Ann Grace Scholarship in care of Oak Park High School, Kansas City, MO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
