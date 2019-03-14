Elinor Gail Harp Elinor Gail Harp, 84, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully surrounded by her family to reunite with her husband in Heaven on Tuesday March 12, 2019. She lived a long, beautiful life. She was the youngest daughter born on August 18, 1934 to Gerald and Nellie Haslett. She had 5 children Julie Major (Harold Harris), Ronald Harp (Carla Harp), Mary Ann Harp, Brian Harp (Ruth Harp) and Sarah McAninch, 9 grandchildren: Lindsay, Sarah, Jessica, Laura, Annie, Lauren, Korey, Daniel and Ava. She also had 12 great-grandchildren. Gail will be deeply missed, but the memories made throughout her life and her recipes for the best meals and treats will be cherished forever. A Celebration of Life servicewill be held at 5pm on Friday March 15, 2019 at 3800 NE Parvin Rd, KCMO 64117 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church where Gail sat in Pew 7 every Sunday that she could.If you wish to send flowers or donations to the church where Gail was a member, and/or condolences, they can be sent to Immanuel Presbyterian. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228

