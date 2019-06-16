|
Elinora Hitchcock Laura Elinora Briant Hitchcock was born March 20, 1923 in Ray County, Mo. and died June 4, 2019, age 96 at her home in Mission, KS. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl "Bud" Hitchcock; her parents, Roscoe and Maurine Briant; her siblings, John (Ina Faye) Briant, Wayne Briant; in-laws, Ray and Maxine Hitchcock, Garland "Babe" and Mary "Toots" Hitchcock Reckert. She is survived by her children; Delores (Steve) Crane of Crossville, TN, Steven (Bonnie) Hitchcock, Leawood, KS; her grandchildren, Amy (Martin) Fields, St. Louis, MO, Austin (Kristine) Crane, Huntsville, AL, and Merritt (Kevin) Arnhold of Prairie Village, KS; great grand-children, Elinora "Ellie" Crane, Sarah Fields, Daphne Arnhold; sister JoAnn (JD) Shores, sister-in-law Lucille Briant, Lawson, MO and many Briant and Hitchcock nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held July 20, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Rosewood Room of the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019