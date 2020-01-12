Home

Elinore Self Elinore Self, 91, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three daughters on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Elinore worked over 20 years at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant before retiring in 1991. After retirement she worked as a demonstrator, passing out samples and coupons at local grocery stores. Elinore loved going to the movies, traveling, her cats and her family. She is now resting in peace with her beloved brother, Morton and will be fondly remembered, but sorely missed by her family and friends. Her survivors include her daughters Martha Bray (Bill), Georgetta Hall and Dotty Wadsworth (Mark); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Private service and interment in Faith Mausoleum provided at a later date by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Elinore to an animal rescue organization of your choice. "Off we go to Tokyo!"
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
