Elisabeth Adler Elisabeth Adler, 98, passed away January 28, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1 from 10-10:30 am at Terrace Park Funeral Home, with services to follow at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Metropolitan Community Colleges Foundation (Elisabeth Wynn Maple Woods Community College Scholarship Fund); or to the TWA Museum, Kansas City, Missouri. Elisabeth was born November 24, 1921 in Vienna, Austria, to Maria Kaunzner and Emanuel Herzig. Orphaned at age five, she was raised by her maternal grandparents. She attended high school and Schiller College in Austria where she studied English, Latin and French. She survived World War II in war-torn Vienna and immigrated to the United States in 1949. Her working career spanned forty years, beginning in 1946 in labor camps at Tulln, Austria, followed by a job as a Vocational Guidance Instructor. She worked as a translator for the American Occupation Forces, also in Austria. After emigrating from Austria to Kansas City, Missouri, Elisabeth first worked for Westinghouse, followed by a job at TWA as an International Reservation Agent during the 1950's. She retired from Maple Woods Community College in 1986 as a Library Resource Specialist. Elisabeth enjoyed international travel (especially visits to her native homeland), listening to classical music, live theatre, and crossword puzzles. She cherished her life-long friendships, and served Andre's pastries at her many family gatherings. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her son Charles Clarence Hurd; and her husbands: Clarence H. Hurd, Glenn H. Wynn and Frank J. Adler. She is survived by her children: Mary Vaughan (David), Christine Leuty, Kathy Hansen (Jack), Bennie Wynn, and Craig Wynn (Katie); son-in-law Stacy Leuty; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and Frank's sons, Dan Adler (Jeanne), and Paul Adler (Heidi) and their families.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020