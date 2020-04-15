|
Elizabeth A. Melchior Elizabeth A. (Stadler) Melchior, 87, of Kansas City, KS, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Providence Medical Center. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on Oct. 10, 1932, the daughter of Adam and Elizabeth (Artzer) Stadler, and lived there until her marriage to Robert J. Melchior on Feb. 16, 1952. While in Topeka, she was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, attending elementary school there, and graduating from Hayden High School in 1950. Mrs. Melchior held a few different jobs throughout her young adulthood, but her real profession was as a wife, mother, and home-maker, having raised 5 children. She was a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and compassionate friend. Many of her greatest accomplishments, and proudest achievements revolved around her faith and devotion to the Catholic Church. During the '60s she was a member of Sacred Heart Church in KCK, and had been a member of St. Patrick's Parish in KCK, since 1968. She was a member of the Altar Society, specifically St. Anne's Circle, since 1989. She served as President of the Alter Society in 1996 and 97. She was involved in many service projects, and outreaches for less-privileged groups, including collecting and distributing school supplies and Christmas gifts for thousands of children, and helping to meet the needs of unwed and at-risk mothers in Wyandotte County. She was a tireless servant of the Church. In 2006, Mrs. Melchior was preceded in death by her husband of almost 55 years, Bob. (Robert J.) She is survived by 3 sons, Robert P., Mike (& Bonnie), Phil, 2 daughters, Carol (& Randy) Churchill, and Beth Horvatic, 1 brother, Edward Stadler, 12 Grandchildren, and 13 Great Grandchildren, living throughout the country who will miss her dearly. Due to the restrictions and policies of isolation at this time, a private family Mass and burial will be held on April 16 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020