Elizabeth Alice Gallagher Elizabeth Alice Gallagher was gathered by the angels early in the morning on June 13, 2019. The light of her family, she is survived by her devoted parents Terrence and Diane Gallagher, sisters Jillian and Mary Katherine, grandparents Fred and the late Alice Harvey and James and Elaine Gallagher. She is also survived by her loving extended family of Gallaghers, Harveys and Romas and the Kovarik, Gonzalez and Farrell "framilies." Elizabeth was born in Kansas City on February 4, 2000, a "millennium baby." Elizabeth taught us the true meaning of acceptance, unconditional love, patience and tolerance. Although she never spoke a word or took a step on her own, she made our world so much bigger. Elizabeth was a joy to everyone around her, including the countless health professionals, therapists and teachers who surrounded her with care and love. With an infectious smile and her big blue eyes, Elizabeth could light up a room. Her family is grateful for the amazing care she received over her lifetime at Children's Mercy and the community of love around her. Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, from 6-8 pm at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City MO 64145 with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 10 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village KS 66208. Internment immediately following at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City. Donations are welcome to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

