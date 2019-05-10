Elizabeth Ann Armstrong Elizabeth Armstrong passed away early Friday morning, the 26th of April, 2019. She was at home in Kansas City North at the time. Beth was born April 19, 1965 in Altadena CA to Patrick and Marianna Hoff. The young family soon moved to Boulder, CO where Beth went to High School and graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelors in Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years and also worked as a private investigator for a Boulder law firm. Beth is survived by her husband Michael Armstrong, three children, Quinn, Tess and Liam; her parents Pat and Marianna Hoff and one sibling, Peter Hoff. A celebration of life party is being held for Beth at Journey Church of KC, on Saturday, May 04, 2019 from 12p to 3p. Beth was dearly loved and will be missed.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary