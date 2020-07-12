1/1
Elizabeth Ann Marion
1942 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Marion Elizabeth Ann Marion, 78, formerly of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on July 9, 2020, in Flower Mound, Texas. Elizabeth was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 23, 1942, as the only child of Herbert and Helen Estes. She was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. Elizabeth married Glenn E. Marion, II on June 19, 1959. They were married 47 years. Liz worked as an insurance secretary in Independence, Missouri, until she retired in 2012. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Blue Springs. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, decorating, and being with family. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Marion; her parents; and her Aunt, Dorothy Auten. She is survived by her son, Steve Marion and his wife Katie, of Flower Mound, Texas; daughter, Melissa Odom and her husband, Mark, of Covington, Louisiana; and five grandchildren, Micah and Morgan Odom, and Emily, Kelly, and Matt Marion. A private memorial service will be held on July 13, at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flower Mound Family Funeral Home
3550 Firewheel Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
(972) 436-6513
