Elizabeth Ann (Mahoney) Schulte Elizabeth Ann (Mahoney) Schulte, 86, of Prairie Village, Kansas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on September 14th surrounded by her family. Betty was born on July 23, 1934 in Alta Vista, Iowa to Lloyd and Angela (Keefe) Mahoney. She attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she earned her teaching certificate. At a college mixer, she met John Campbell Schulte from Cedar Rapids. After more than a year of dating they were engaged, and on June 4, 1960 they were married in Alta Vista. When her children were young, she worked as a substitute teacher. Betty later became a realtor for R.L. Smith and later Coldwell Banker in Cedar Rapids. She took great pride in her job for many years, retiring in 2012 when she moved to Kansas City to be closer to family. Betty was very social, loved to gather with friends and never wanted the party to end. "One more, John, and then we'll go" was her motto, and even to the end, she didn't want to leave the party. In Kansas City, Betty volunteered at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living Facility and The Johnson County Library. She loved sports, her Irish heritage and her rescue dogs. She was an avid reader, loved laughing with her family and playing cards with her friends. She was a devoted Catholic and member of Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park, Kansas. Betty is survived by her children David Schulte (Mary), Linda McElhaney (Mark), Brenda Hess (Jim), Rob Schulte (Cindy) and Theresa Johnson (Jim) and her 11 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Mary Kay, Tom and Jack, her husband, John, and granddaughter, Erin Hess. Betty took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She will be loved and missed every day. There will be a visitation on Saturday, September 19th from 9:00 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral Home, 1844 1st Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Masks are required with social distancing at the service. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family is appreciative of the love, compassion and care provided by Mission Chateau and Vitas Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the United Way of Eastern Iowa Disaster Recovery Fund, 317 7th Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401.



